Nedbank imparts financial education through dance

How the #YaRonaDanceChallenge is making financial education fun and accessible for all South Africans. Financial education can be fun! Nedbank is turning financial literacy into a movement – quite literally – with the launch of its exciting new #YaRonaDance challenge, led by TikTok sensation and Amapiano choreographer and dancer Raizor Steezy. By combining the universal appeal of music and dance with key money management tips like smart spending and saving, the challenge aims to enable all South Africans to make better money choices in a relatable , engaging, and contextually relevant way.



The #YaRonaDanceChallenge is a vibrant celebration of South African culture, where the rhythm of dance mirrors the rhythm of the game. Just as footballers express their passion, creativity and skills on the pitch, dance is a powerful form of self-expression that unites communities, ignites energy, and fuels celebration. From the Nedbank Cup goal-scoring celebrations to fan chants in the stands, dance has always been part of football culture. “Among many of South Africa’s cultural exports is our prowess to entertain and build social cohesion through music and dance. By tapping into this innate ability, we aim to deliver financial education in a manner that corresponds with the activities South Africans enjoy engaging in while living their daily lives. We are redefining the delivery of financial education by making it fun, interactive, and relatable to all South Africans”, says Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head of Marketing for Retail and Business Banking at Nedbank.

@undefeated_steezy 🎉 Dance Challenge Alert! 🎉 Kanti labantu laba banjani ! @Nedbank is making financial education fun for all South Africans through the #YaRonaDanceChallenge ! 💃🕺 Celebrate key money management moments like smart spending and saving 📚💸 through the MiGoals Plus and Just Save accounts by imitating this dance and spreading the word! Stay tuned, there's more to come! 🌟 Need a tutorial video? Let me know in the comments! 👇 #raizorsteezy @Nedbank "Financial literacy is a critical skill that all South Africans must be empowered with to manage their money better. According to the 2024 NedFinHealth Monitor Report, South Africans continue to navigate the pressure of a tough economy. Over 40% of South Africans have no emergency savings, leaving them vulnerable to unexpected financial shocks," says Dr Frank Magwegwe, Financial Wellness Expert at Nedbank.