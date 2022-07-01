'One Country, Two Systems' creates boundless space for Hong Kong's development: Xi Jinping

Fully and faithfully implementing the policy of "One Country, Two Systems" will create boundless space for the development of the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Safeguarding China's sovereignty, security and development interests is the supreme principle of the policy, which guarantees that Hong Kong and Macao maintain the previous capitalist system for a long time to come and enjoy a high degree of autonomy, Xi said.