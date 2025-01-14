Practical tips for Matric results release day

“What should I do if I don’t get the matric results I’m hoping for?”
Should I go queue outside my preferred tertiary institution after receiving my matric results and hope to get placed in my second or third choice study programmes?
“What are my higher education options now that my marks are not what I hoped for?"
These are just a few of the questions that the matriculants of 2024 might be asking as they await results. Receiving results can be exciting, but also stressful.
Atelisha Harilal, Head of Marketing & Student Recruitment at JSE-listed higher education provider, STADIO Holdings, shares tips for navigating results day and what comes next.
- On the day: Try to remain calm and maintain a positive outlook, regardless of whether your results are what you hoped or not. “Remember, these results don’t have to dictate your future,” says Harilal.
- Exploring alternative pathways: Unfortunately, not everyone will get the results they want or be accepted for the qualification of their choice. Harilal says it’s important not to get demotivated should this happen, and to begin looking at other options to take you towards your dreams. “For example, you might qualify for a Higher Certificate course, which takes a year, and then be able to apply for the degree you want to do based on completing that,” she says. “Institutions also offer bridging opportunities to help you close any gaps in your results. The most important thing is not to give up.”
- Registering in-person at tertiary institutions: While applying for higher education institutions online is easier than ever, Harilal says some students prefer to apply in person, results in hand, even if it means braving long queues. “It’s not necessary, but it does mean you can finalise paperwork, get your registration started, get a timetable and your textbook list. This will allow you to enjoy your last few days off before your first semester of tertiary studies,” she says.
- Don’t fall prey to scams: Unfortunately, scammers may target matriculants and parents, posing as legitimate tertiary education institutions to defraud them of funds. Be wary of those offering to apply or register on their behalf, as most institutions don’t allow this. Most also don’t require a payment before application (but rather upon registration). “Be cautious when making any payment and ensure that the institution is registered with the Department of Education and Training (you can check on the website), and that the bank details match those officially given by the institution – never pay money across to an individual’s account,” Harilal says. “If you are unsure, talk to someone at the institution.”
Parents, offer support: Harilal says that the change from high school, where there’s very little autonomy, to tertiary education where learners need to take responsibility for their own timetables, class attendance and studying, can be difficult.
“It’s why there’s such a high drop-out rate at public universities,” she says. She encourages parents to be supportive and non-judgmental so that students feel they can turn to them when they are struggling. “Many private institutions offer additional support mechanisms to help students with the transition, but it’s important for parents and families to stay present and involved."