Practical tips for Matric results release day

Should I go queue outside my preferred tertiary institution after receiving my matric results and hope to get placed in my second or third choice study programmes ?

“What should I do if I don’t get the matric results I’m hoping for?”

“What are my higher education options now that my marks are not what I hoped for?"

These are just a few of the questions that the matriculants of 2024 might be asking as they await results. Receiving results can be exciting, but also stressful.

Atelisha Harilal, Head of Marketing & Student Recruitment at JSE-listed higher education provider, STADIO Holdings, shares tips for navigating results day and what comes next.