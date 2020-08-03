Quality steers NWU to ranking excellence

The quality subject offerings in the fields of atmospheric science, clinical medicine, education, hospitality and tourism management, and public health at the North-West University (NWU) have elevated the university in global rankings. It is also a great achievement for the NWU to be ranked first in the region for mathematics.

According to the latest findings of the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy’s Global Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), the NWU features among the top universities in the above areas of expertise. This reaffirms the NWU as an academic institution where excellence continuous to triumph and quality of the highest standards is celebrated.

The ARWU is a global ranking system that assesses more than 1 800 universities from 90 countries and regions. This is why being placed in the top 500 is a considerable achievement, as subjects are benchmarked against the best of the best. The results are published annually.

The NWU is first on the ranking ladder for mathematics in the national/regional ranking in South Africa. The university is ranked in the top 201 to 300 category of the ARWU’s 2020 subject rankings. The NWU is the only South African university that appears in the top 500 for mathematics. It is a continuation of and impressive improvement on the NWU’s good performance in previous years in the ARWU rankings for this subject. In 2019 the university was ranked in the 301 to 400 category (first in South Africa), and in 2018 it was in the 401 to 500 category (in the top two along with Beni-Suef University of Egypt as number 1.

To see this ranking, visit: http://www.shanghairanking.com/Shanghairanking-Subject-Rankings/mathematics.html.