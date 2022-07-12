R7.5 Billion in Mega winnings up for grabs with Lottoland SA!

The US MegaMillions jackpot has rolled over and is currently standing at an incredible R7.5 billion, with the next draw taking place on Wednesday morning at 4am! Lottoland SA gives South Africans the opportunity to place fixed-odds bets on the outcome of the MegaMillions, as well as many of the other biggest lotteries in the world.

With online fixed-odds betting you don’t need to be overseas to place your bet, you can do that anywhere and at any time that suits you, using your smartphone or computer. The entire process is digital and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA when you have won. Known as America’s super lottery, the MegaMillions has had some of the world's biggest payouts ever and currently holds the record for the biggest single lottery win when, back in October 2018, a very lucky punter won an unbelievable US$877.8 million. A standard MegaMillions bet starts at R50 and draws take place twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. To place a bet, just pick 5 numbers from 1 to 70 plus a Megaball number from 1 to 25. You need to match all 5 numbers plus the Megaball to win the tier 1 prize, but MegaMillions also pays out nine divisions of prizes.

The additional MegaPlier option can increase winnings from the second division by 2x, 3x, 4x, or even 5x - for just R15 extra per bet! If you correctly predict the outcome of the US MegaMillions win, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy.

Lottoland SA invites you to dream big this week! You can now go to Lottoland SA ‘s MegaMillions page for your chance to create a new South African record for the biggest lottery betting win of all time, and who knows, maybe you could appear in the next top winners' list when the results are out on Saturday morning! Good luck! Watch the video below to find out more!

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw. You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA Visit lottoland.co.za