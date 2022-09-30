Sabinet National Legislation (NetLaw): Your compass in the complex world of legislation

In an ever-evolving legislative environment, having swift access to accurate information about the latest national Acts, Rules and Regulations is essential for individuals, businesses and organisations alike. That's where Sabinet's acclaimed National Legislation Service (NetLaw) comes in, enhancing how South African legislation is accessed and understood.

NetLaw stands out by prioritising timely updates on new legislation and amendments, ensuring that users remain up to date with current national legislation. This proactive approach helps users stay compliant with evolving legal requirements. Moreover, NetLaw offers a user-friendly search function for all South African legislation, making it easy to navigate and pinpoint relevant information.

The service includes clear highlighting of recent amendments, provides a historical overview of amendments to each Act, and organises Acts alphabetically and chronologically for ease of reference. Additionally, NetLaw facilitates access Rules and Regulations and Court Forms. In preparation for the 2024 elections, it is not surprising that the following Principal Acts have been amended by the Electoral Matters Amendment Act 14 of 2024 recently:

* The Electoral Act 73 of 1998, addressing the regulation of elections of the National Assembly, the provincial legislatures and municipal councils; and to provide for related matters. * The Electoral Commission Act 51 of 1996, addressing among others, the participation of “independent candidates” in the electoral process, as well as the composition of the Electoral Commission as it relates to independent candidates and representatives. * The Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act 10 of 2009, addressing the issue of independent candidates and representatives.

* The Electronic Communications Act 36 of 2005, to incorporate independent candidates and representatives. Examples of recent amendments include: * The Establishment of the Professional Board for Community Development Practice, 2024 which amends the Social Service Professions Act 110 of 1978.

* Rules regulating the Conduct of the Proceedings of the Labour Appeal Court and rules for the Conduct of Proceedings in the Labour Court — all of which have implications for the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995. * The National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act 57 of 2003 and the Marine Living Resources Act 18 of 1998 have been amended to accommodate the changes to definitions of the term “estuary” and the terms “personal watercraft” and “vessel”, as they relate to several Marine Protected Areas around the country. One of NetLaw's standout features is its 'What's New' section keeping users informed of any changes or additions, empowering you to make informed decisions and mitigate legal risks effectively. Weekly newsletters delivered directly to your inbox ensure you never miss a beat, providing concise summaries of new amendments and legislative updates.

Sabinet Discover extends its reach beyond national legislation, offering access to provincial laws and municipal by-laws across South Africa. Sabinet Provincial Legislation includes point-in-time search functionality for all provincial legislation in all 9 provinces. Municipal by-laws, essential for adapting operations to local legislation in all South African municipalities, are also available on Sabinet Discover. The power of NetLaw Intuitive design enhances user experience, saving time and effort in researching legislative changes. Users can easily explore all South African legislation, access Court Forms and easily see the highlighted amendments to a piece of legislation.