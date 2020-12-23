Same product, great new features, Standard Bank’s PureSave account

If you are looking for freedom and choice when it comes to saving and spending your hard-earned money, at very competitive rates, look no further than the new and improved Standard Bank PureSave transactional account.

Customers can now use the PureSave account as a transactional interest-bearing account, which features zero monthly service fees, three free ATM cash deposits, interest on positive balances as well as simple and affordable transactional fees.

The PureSave account can be opened by anyone from the age of 16 and boasts several great new features designed to enable Standard Bank customers to easily receive their salary and other payments, deposit cash, store value and make payments for their everyday transactions using our digital platforms and wide cash network.

The new PureSave account will not have debit orders and stop orders, allowing customers to have complete control over their money. Customers who have worked hard all year to accumulate UCount Reward Points can easily redeem their points into the PureSave account and either spend it on whatever they want or save it and earn interest.

“We have lowered the age criteria of the PureSave account from 18 to 16 years in the effort to encourage youth to start saving at an earlier age while giving them easy access and ability to transact when they need to,” says Tshiamo Molanda, Head of Everyday Banking for Individuals at Standard Bank.