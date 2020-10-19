SavingTheClassOf2020: Fundi joins Primestars in a ’race’ to raise R12m for matrics

With less than a month to go before matrics sit down to write their final exams, edutech solution provider Fundi is giving everyone across South Africa the opportunity to support these learners. Today the company officially launched its “12 for 12” relay race in support of the #SavingTheClassOf2020 initiative. The race, which is scheduled for 27 October at Tembisa Secondary School, will see Fundi team members take to the track to run a 12 hour-relay – with each hour symbolic of the 12 years of preparation that ultimately culminate in the matric exams.

Today’s launch of Fundi’s 12 for 12 relay race is great news for anyone wanting to support the Class of 2020 without knowing how to do so! With the target of R12m to be raised, the company is challenging individuals, families, communities, associations and corporate South Africa to join it in ensuring as many matrics as possible are supported and ready – as they sit down to write some of the most important exams of their lives.

“Matric is a pivot point in your education journey as an individual,” explains Mala Suriah, CMO of Fundi. “These exam results count. They open or close doors for your future – whether that’s further study or a direct job opportunity. They’re results you carry with you throughout most of your career. Passing matric and passing well was already going to be a challenge for many learners at the start of this academic year given the difficult circumstances they face. That was before Covid-19. Now, with less than a month to go before their exams start, we want to salute and support these courageous individuals who are rising to the challenge of completing their final year of schooling – despite not being able to continue learning during lockdown.”

Suriah notes that the race’s theme of “12 for 12” (12 hours to symbolise the 12 years of schooling that matric represents) draws attention to the realities facing this year’s group of matrics as they struggle to make up lost time. “As a company that supports a number of matric pupils through our own internal staff CSI initiative, we were acutely aware of how difficult lockdown was for them,” she explains. “Beyond being unable to go to school or access online resources, most were stretched emotionally and psychologically by the isolation, anxiety and sense of deep loss experienced throughout this period. They were tested as never before.”

At the start of August Fundi came together as a team to do something proactive about this situation. “We wanted to find a way to not only support the Class of 2020, but raise collective awareness about the challenges they are facing. A race that involved a handful of people running round and round a confined area in isolation for a period of 12 hours seemed fitting in terms of capturing what being a matric in the time of Covid-19 must feel like: frustrating, tiring, relentless. We also wanted to use a sponsorship mechanic that would encourage average South Africans to get involved and contribute to matric success this year. The relay mechanic facilitated this.”