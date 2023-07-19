For the upcoming Rugby World Cup, Takealot.com and Samsung are once again calling on South Africans to proudly #BackTheBucks all the way to the final and score a free Samsung TV. In 2019, South Africa’s leading online store Takealot and - Samsung came together to #BackTheBucks, promising all shoppers who bought selected Samsung TVs a full refund should the Springboks win the tournament.

And just like that, history was made as the bokke took home gold. Within days, all 346 qualifying shoppers were fully refunded the purchase price of their TV, with over R4 million worth of Samsung TVs refunded across the country. Now, from August, Takealot shoppers will once again be given the opportunity to prove their loyalty with an even bigger #BackTheBucks promotion.

Starting next month, shoppers who buy select Samsung TVs stand to get a refund if the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup. This year there will be R10 million worth of TVs as part of the promotion. “This is a great opportunity for South Africans to show their support while watching their favourite champions do what they do best; remind us that the South African spirit is unstoppable and undefeatable,” says Julie-Anne Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer at Takealot. With the widest range of TVs in South Africa, Takealot has become the home for those looking for everything from a budget-beating TV set to a premium Samsung OLED TVs.

Get your TV delivered safely to your door, or collect it from over 100 Takealot Pickup Points across the country. Will the Springboks make history yet again? Some say that the Free State Cheetahs winning the Currie Cup is a good omen, so all signs are positive. For now, be sure to download the Takealot App and get ready to proudly #BackTheBucks.