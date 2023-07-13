Set a world record in 67 minutes this Mandela Day with Ladles of Love

Mandela Day is just around the corner and NPO Ladles of Love needs you, to volunteer 67 minutes in our bid to set a world record by paying to make items to nourish, nurture and grow children in need. Be part of an Ubuntu World Record event on Mandela Day this year as companies and individuals come together in an “everybody wins” event on Tuesday 18 July, at the Look Out venue and the Orangezicht City Farm Market, Haul Road, Granger Bay Blvd, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town from 09:00 – 19:00 and continues with live music until 21:00.

Mandela Day is just around the corner and NPO Ladles of Love needs you, to volunteer 67 minutes in our bid to set a world record by paying to make items to nourish, nurture and grow children in need. Buy your ticket today to create, craft, collate, pack or plant items for children in Early Childhood Development Centres in impoverished communities. For R150 per adult and R100 pensioners, students and kids, this will be an effort to remember and be proud of, knowing that aside from your volunteering action, every cent raised is going to feed undernourished children. Ladles of Love will provide everything you need at the activation station and all you give is your time to do good, for good and create a better world for our children.

DJ Loyd will perform at the LOVEFEST Party at OZCF Market from 3pm – 9pm forming part of Ladles of Love’s Mandela Day event. This is all YOU do: Pick you activity; choose your time slot; book your ticket and turn up at the correct venue 15 minutes before you slot.

MAKE – Spread sandwiches at OZCF Market PLANT – Edible seeds at OZCF Market CRAFT – Educational toys at OZCF Market

FILL – Jars of Hope at Look Out V&A Waterfront PACK – Kids Essentials at Look Our V&A Waterfront CREATE – Carers Hampers at Look Out V&A Waterfront

COLLATE – Colouring-in books at Look Out V&A Waterfront DISPATCH – Packing for ECD Centres at Look Out V&A Waterfront Good news is the LOVEFEST Party at OZCF Market from 3pm – 9pm forming part of Ladles of Love’s Mandela Day event. All volunteer tickets give you free access and non-volunteers can buy tickets at the door for R67. The stage acts feature performing artists: Kyeezi, DJ Loyd, Turn T, Electric Mud, The Rivertones and Kristi Lowe to mention a few.