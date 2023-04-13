Skyworth 2023 Global TV Festival coming soon

Innovation. First. Leading technology. All words that come to mind when you hear the name SKYWORTH.

The high-end television and technology company was the first to launch a full range of borderless screens in South Africa, as well as the first to launch Android TV, Android OLED TV, and the biggest Android 10 TV. “What sets us apart,” explains Senior Sales Manager John Goosen, “is that not only is our tech the best you can get, but we also always have our consumer top of mind, which is why we’ve launched Flicker Free Display. It’s all about technology that leads the way in eye protection.” SKYWORTH’s Global TV Festival, running from 8 April 2023 until 8 May 2023, focuses on their SUE9500 QLED+ TVs that lead the way in eye protection thanks to Flicker Free Display providing a comfortable viewing experience, and breathtaking visuals.

Plus, consumers stand a chance to win BIG with SKYWORTH this month.

Here’s how: 1. Win your purchase back

Buy any SKYWORTH 4K TV during the 2023 Global TV Festival and upload your details and proof of purchase to www.skyworth.co.za. This enters you into the competition and you could be one of 30 fans to win your money back on your purchase. 2. Share your SKYWORTH story If you have a SKYWORTH TV that is three years or older you stand a chance to win one of 10 brand-new SKYWORTH QLED+ TV. All you need to do is share a video of your amazing journey with SKYWORTH so far and why you would like to upgrade to a newer model. Share to Instagram and Facebook tagging @skyworthsa (Instagram) and @SKYWORTHsa (Facebook) with the hashtags #SKYWORTH and #TELLINGYOURSTORYWITHSKYWORTH.

3. Influencers Lead influencers Wiseman Zither and Rasheeqah Karriem will each be giving away two SKYWORTH QLED+ TVs on their platforms. All you need to do to stand a chance to win is follow SKYWORTH on Instagram and Facebook, share either Wiseman’s or Rasheeqah’s Reel to your story and comment on one of the influencers’ Reels what you love about the brand and why you'd love to win. “There are currently more than 2.2 billion people worldwide with visual impairment or blindness, of which at least 1 billion have visual impairment that could have been prevented or is yet to be resolved,” adds Goosen. “With many of us hybrid working, and winter approaching, meaning more time spent indoors, screentime isn’t going anywhere – in fact we rely on our televisions for entertainment.”