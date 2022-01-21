Debuting in 1983, the China Media Group (CMG) Spring Festival Gala has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s most watched TV program.

For 40 years, it has been a ritual for many Chinese families, at home and overseas, to watch the show on Chinese New Year's Eve. The Spring Festival gala for the Year of the Tiger will intermingle songs, dances, comic sketches, opera and folk arts, full of tiger elements, cute or powerful, but with harmony and reunion as the main themes. Dive into a world of modern Chinese culture and tradition for a jaw-dropping spectacular of joy, music and drama.