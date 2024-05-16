TakealotNOW, Expands to Greater Cape Town Areas

South Africa’s leading online retailer, Takealot, is proud to announce the expansion of its on-demand delivery service, TakealotNOW , to greater Cape Town areas. This expansion aims to provide even more customers with the convenience of ordering hundreds of Takealot products, delivered in minutes.

TakealotNOW, available on the Mr D app, offers a vast selection of Takealot products ranging from electronics such as laptops and smartphones to essential items like household and pet products, beauty and toys. Customers can now enjoy the ease of shopping for a wide range of products and having them delivered within 60 minutes.

This innovative on-demand service is now available in Atlantic Seaboard, City Bowl, Woodstock, Rondebosch, Kenilworth, Milnerton, Ottery, Woodstock, Century City, Foreshore, Plattekloof, Richmond Park, and surrounding areas

"After successfully piloting TakealotNOW in Johannesburg and the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, it’s evident that our customers appreciate the speed of delivery and convenience of TakealotNOW. In an industry primarily focused on groceries, we’ve pioneered a shift by offering on-demand delivery on a diverse range of products. From last-minute orders for toys for kids' birthday parties to quick replacements for broken small appliances, this evolution maintains our reputation for value and convenience, putting the needs of South Africans at the core of our business." - Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group.