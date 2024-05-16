Takealot’s On-Demand Delivery Service, TakealotNOW, Expands to Greater Cape Town Areas

South Africa’s leading online retailer, Takealot, is proud to announce the expansion of its on-demand delivery service, TakealotNOW, to greater Cape Town areas. This expansion aims to provide even more customers with the convenience of ordering hundreds of Takealot products, delivered in minutes.
TakealotNOW, available on the Mr D app, offers a vast selection of Takealot products ranging from electronics such as laptops and smartphones to essential items like household and pet products, beauty and toys. Customers can now enjoy the ease of shopping for a wide range of products and having them delivered within 60 minutes.
This innovative on-demand service is now available in Atlantic Seaboard, City Bowl, Woodstock, Rondebosch, Kenilworth, Milnerton, Ottery, Woodstock, Century City, Foreshore, Plattekloof, Richmond Park, and surrounding areas
"After successfully piloting TakealotNOW in Johannesburg and the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, it’s evident that our customers appreciate the speed of delivery and convenience of TakealotNOW. In an industry primarily focused on groceries, we’ve pioneered a shift by offering on-demand delivery on a diverse range of products. From last-minute orders for toys for kids' birthday parties to quick replacements for broken small appliances, this evolution maintains our reputation for value and convenience, putting the needs of South Africans at the core of our business." - Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group.
As the on-demand delivery market continues to grow rapidly, there is a significant increase in adoption, reflecting the changing shopping habits and preferences of consumers.Alex Wörz, CEO of Mr D, expressed, “This expansion marks another exciting milestone for us. TakealotNOW seamlessly integrates with the Mr D app, offering our customers the same trusted, effortless convenience Mr D is known for now with a greater variety of choice, fast."
To access TakealotNOW, customers in the mentioned areas simply need to download the Mr D app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery. Once downloaded, they can navigate to the dedicated Shops tab to find the TakealotNOW store and start shopping with ease.
The expansion of TakealotNOW to greater Cape Town areas underscores Takealot’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the shopping experience for its customers across South Africa.
Shoppers who have subscribed to TakealotMORE - Takealot’s new monthly subscription service can also enjoy free deliveries for TakelaotNOW orders on Mr D.