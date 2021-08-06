The Imbumba Foundation’s Caring4Girls programme partners up this Women’s Month to empower 67 000 girls
The Imbumba Foundation’s Caring4Girls programme will be supporting 67 000 girls across South Africa in honour of Women’s Month. In December 2020, the Imbumba Foundation launched its very own Caring4Girls branded sanitary towels to ensure the sustainability of the programme.
These sanitary towels are of high absorbent quality, SABS approved, affordable and locally manufactured which also contributes to job creation.
In March this year, the Foundation launched retail partnerships with one being West Pack Lifestyle who listed the Caring4Girls pads for free and pledged to match every donation made with another packet.
At only R10 per packet, customers can support the initiative and donate online or in-store at the West Pack Lifestyle tills. On Mandela Day, the Foundation announced that West Pack Lifestyle stores have collectively raised enough sanitary towels to support 67 000 girls. Of which, the launch to distribute to the 67 000 girls will kick start on 09 August, Women’s Day.
Research has shown that a girl child misses up to 50 days of school in a year due to the lack of adequate menstrual hygiene support, while some drop out completely. While a few individuals and organisations have begun to shed light on the impact of the lack of adequate sanitary protection, this issue continues to affect girl children in many different parts of the country. The Imbumba Foundation is one of the leading organisations involved in addressing the issues around period poverty which has become more prevalent during the global pandemic.
“We are grateful and excited to form such partnerships as it ensures that all girls, regardless of race and status, have access to equal opportunities educationally, economically and socially,” said Richard Mabaso, Founder of Imbumba Foundation. The partnership between West Pack Lifestyle and the Imbumba Foundation will positively impact thousands of young girls, aligned with this year’s theme “Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future”, to ensure that girl children have an equal opportunity to work towards a bright future for themselves as well as the nation at large.