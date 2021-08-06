The Imbumba Foundation’s Caring4Girls programme partners up this Women’s Month to empower 67 000 girls

The Imbumba Foundation’s Caring4Girls programme will be supporting 67 000 girls across South Africa in honour of Women’s Month. In December 2020, the Imbumba Foundation launched its very own Caring4Girls branded sanitary towels to ensure the sustainability of the programme. These sanitary towels are of high absorbent quality, SABS approved, affordable and locally manufactured which also contributes to job creation.

In March this year, the Foundation launched retail partnerships with one being West Pack Lifestyle who listed the Caring4Girls pads for free and pledged to match every donation made with another packet. At only R10 per packet, customers can support the initiative and donate online or in-store at the West Pack Lifestyle tills. On Mandela Day, the Foundation announced that West Pack Lifestyle stores have collectively raised enough sanitary towels to support 67 000 girls. Of which, the launch to distribute to the 67 000 girls will kick start on 09 August, Women’s Day.