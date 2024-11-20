The importance of having an eye test done and wearing spectacles

The Professional Board for Optometry and Dispensing Opticians, under the ambit of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), is concerned about people who do not conduct regular eye examinations. Vision is our most prominent sense and plays an important role in many aspects of life. Looking after your eyes is just as important as looking after the rest of your body. Regular eye examinations are important to detect eye diseases early and help prevent vision loss. Many people think that they have good eyesight, until they have their first eye test and are fitted with a unique spectacles meant for their eye condition.

Regular eye examinations are important. Having your vision corrected can improve the quality of your day-to-day life. A thorough eye examination will help to identify conditions that may cause vision impairment or vision loss, in addition to conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration which could lead to non-reversible vision loss. Early diagnosis and timeous treatment can help to prevent permanent vision impairment. A thorough eye examination will help to identify conditions that may cause vision impairment or vision loss. Correction of refractive errors Refractive errors are a type of vision problem that makes it hard to see clearly. They happen when the shape of your eye keeps light from focusing correctly on your retina (a light-sensitive layer of tissue in the back of your eye). Refractive errors are the most common type of vision problem.

Refractive errors can be corrected by eyeglasses/spectacles, contact lenses and sometimes refractive surgery. Eyeglasses offer simple and safe correction of refractive errors to give good, clear vision at distance and near. Contact lenses are also used to correct vision primarily at distance. Good hygiene, cleanliness and responsible use are of utmost importance to ensure the safe and comfortable use of contact lenses. Refractive surgery, such as LASEK, offers a surgical option to correct certain refractive errors. The goal of refractive surgery is to alter the shape of the eye to allow light rays to focus directly on the retina, resulting in clearer vision. It is important that your eye care practitioner conduct a comprehensive eye examination, makes an accurate diagnosis and advises you on the advantages, disadvantage and risks associated with the appropriate methods of correcting your vision.

What are the symptoms of refractive errors? The most common symptom of a refractive error is blurred or blurry vision. Other symptoms include: • Double vision

• Hazy vision • Seeing a glare or halo around bright lights • Squinting

• Headaches • Eye strain (when your eyes feel tired or sore) • Trouble focusing when reading or looking at a computer

Having your vision corrected can improve the quality of your day-to-day life. Other important steps you can take to help keep your eyes healthy include: • Quit smoking

• Protect your eyes from harmful UV sunlight • A healthy, balanced diet and regular exercise • Wearing safety eyewear to protect your eyes including, while doing DIY and/or sporting activities

• Wearing safety eyewear, when necessary in the workplace • Take regular breaks if working at a computer screen If you notice either sudden or gradual changes to your eyesight, contact your optometrist as soon as possible.

Benefits of wearing eyeglasses/spectacles • Spectacles help to correct vision impairment due to uncorrected refractive errors. • Spectacles are often easier to obtain and less costly than contact lenses or surgical methods of treating refractive errors.

• Tints and coatings on spectacle lenses provide protection against UV rays from the sun and may sometimes help to enhance vision. • Spectacle lenses can offer physical protection from environmental irritants like dust and wind. • Spectacles are also used to provide physical protection in the workplace and sports like cricket and squash.

• Spectacles are easy and convenient to use. • Coatings on lenses can assist with visual disturbances caused by lights from oncoming vehicles during night driving and reflections from electronic devices such as cellphones and computers. • Spectacle frames can be trendy and fashionable.