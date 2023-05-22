The Plant Powered Show kicks off this weekend

The Plant Powered Show – the first of its kind on the African continent – takes place this weekend at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Doors will open on Friday, May 26 at 10:00 and close on Sunday May 28 at 17:00. (See below for daily opening and closing times.) Aimed at those looking to live and enjoy a healthier, more conscious and sustainable lifestyle, the three day event will feature top local and international chefs and celebrity cooks hosting live cooking demos and hosting masterclasses as well as a programme of diverse and compelling talks by health and wellness experts and a marketplace packed with hundreds of vegan and plant-based food, drink and lifestyle brands and products to test, sample and buy. Chefs taking part in the cooking demos and masterclasses include highly respected English chef, writer and presenter Tom Hunt; the iconic and much-loved Jenny Morris; plant-based African food educator Jane Nshuti; forage chef and wild and indigenous foods specialist Gregory Henderson who is also the founder of the Wild Food Revolution, Chefs for Conservation and the Biodiversity Academy for Food and Wine; Chef’s Table Cape Town founder Santi Louzan; Western Cape wild foods expert Loubie Rusch; chef, food stylist and editor of TFG’s MyKitchen magazine, Chad January; head baker and owner of vegan bakery Cinnamon Club, Jacques Kruger; qualified nutritional therapist and naturopath, Aliya Ferguson; Sunshine Food Co. founder Elisha Madzivadondo; classically trained French chef Damian Jardim; ex-Delaire Graff Estate and Boschendal chef Christiaan Campbell; Carin Brink, co-founder of the vegan sushi restaurant Plushi, and Eugene Volkov, executive chef at WE Café.

As well as the hourly chef demos, health and wellness talks and masterclasses, The Plant Powered Show will also feature a marketplace of new, innovative and high-quality vegan and plant-based food, drink and conscious living products, an opportunity for visitors to meet their favourite chefs and get books signed, pop up restaurants, food trucks and chill out areas. One of the main attractions at both shows will be The Checkers Plant Kitchen, powered by Simple Truth. Checkers – who is a sponsor of this attraction for the second time – will also be showcasing their exciting and diverse plant-based food range. This is a show that everyone will enjoy. Last year’s show attracted a wide range of visitors from vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and reducetarians, sports enthusiasts, individuals looking for healthier, more ethical lifestyle choices for themselves and their family, foodies looking for inspiration to the trade including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters looking to identify high-quality and innovative emerging producers.

Tickets for The Plant Powered Show are available from Quicket or at the door and cost R200pp for adults, R160pp for students and seniors over 60+ (valid ID required on entry). Tickets for the Masterclass costs R145 - you can select as many as you like (valid with a General Admission ticket on the day). Weekend ticket options are also available. Tickets are on sale at Quicket or at the door. Book your tickets here before the show and SAVE 25% with promo code TPPS2023. For more info, visit The Plant Powered Show website: www.plantpoweredshow.com

The Plant Powered Show Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town Friday, May 26, 2023, from 10:00 to 18:00