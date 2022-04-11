The South Africa-China Economy and Trade Association Job Fair comes to Gallagher Estate

The South Africa-China Economy and Trade Association (SACETA) will hold a Job Fair at Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, starting from 10:00 am on Thursday, 14 April 2022.

E. Chen Xiaodong, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa and VIPs from South African side, together with senior officials from relevant Departments of South Africa and representatives from Chinese-invested enterprises in South Africa will attend and address the event.