The South Africa-China Economy and Trade Association Job Fair comes to Gallagher Estate

The South Africa-China Economy and Trade Association (SACETA) will hold a Job Fair at Gallagher Conference Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, starting from 10:00 am on Thursday, 14 April 2022.
E. Chen Xiaodong, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa and VIPs from South African side, together with senior officials from relevant Departments of South Africa and representatives from Chinese-invested enterprises in South Africa will attend and address the event.
It is estimated that a total of 100 enterprises will attend the fair and offer 1,000 jobs to local applicants. In the next 3 years, 100+ well-known Chinese companies in SA are offering near 20,000 jobs to local people.
Due to security reasons, make sure you register on website: sacfe.co.za to gain access.