The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation treatment line is open

The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) is a non-profit company, public-private initiative between Government and the gambling industry that is committed to promoting responsible gambling in South Africa.

The SARGF was established with the primary objective to grow awareness of responsible gambling responsible gambling and to manage and minimise the potential harmful effects of problem gambling, through its initiative National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP).

The Foundation is funded through contributions made by licensed gambling operators (excluding the National Lottery) and the contribution is 0.01% of Gross Gambling Revenue (GGR), that is, amount staked/wagered less winnings paid to players. The Foundation also undertakes special projects at the request of provincial gambling boards, which then pay for these services.

The SARGF directs out a number of activities related to responsible gambling, including integrated treatment and counselling; public awareness & prevention; education; and training and research.

Did you know?