The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation treatment line is open
The South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) is a non-profit company, public-private initiative between Government and the gambling industry that is committed to promoting responsible gambling in South Africa.
The SARGF was established with the primary objective to grow awareness of responsible gambling responsible gambling and to manage and minimise the potential harmful effects of problem gambling, through its initiative National Responsible Gambling Programme (NRGP).
The Foundation is funded through contributions made by licensed gambling operators (excluding the National Lottery) and the contribution is 0.01% of Gross Gambling Revenue (GGR), that is, amount staked/wagered less winnings paid to players. The Foundation also undertakes special projects at the request of provincial gambling boards, which then pay for these services.
The SARGF directs out a number of activities related to responsible gambling, including integrated treatment and counselling; public awareness & prevention; education; and training and research.
Did you know?
• Problem gamblers demonstrate gambling behaviour that creates negative consequences for themselves, for others in their circle of friends and family, or for the community.
Did you know?
• Pathological or compulsive gamblers have a psychiatric disorder diagnosable by strict clinical criteria. It is regarded as a disorder of impulse control and has a very poor prognosis. Such gamblers are unable to control their gambling, leading to significant damage to themselves and others.
Website: https://responsiblegambling.org.za/
Office Number: +27 11 026 7323
International Number: +27 21 674 5830
Office Address: Sunnyside Office Park Building B, 1ST Floor
32 Sunnyside dr & Carse O’Gowrie
Parktown,Johannesburg