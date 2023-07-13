In a period of increased uncertainty and as AI comes of age, people are outsourcing more tasks to algorithms and computers and the world of work is changing. Now, more than ever, we need people who are able to understand context, collate disparate ideas, strategise effectively and communicate clearly in a way that mobilises action, suggests Divya Singh, Chief Academic Officer at STADIO.

She believes that a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree remains useful especially in preparing students to meet this need. Aimed at students in the private and public sectors who are or will be responsible for managing people, resources and/or projects, portfolios, disaster risk reduction, retail, logistics, advertising and promotions, to name but a few, the BBA aims to lay a solid foundation, ensuring students emerge immediately employable.

However, Singh notes that it is also a good stepping stone for those who wish to pursue post-graduate studies in political science, foreign affairs, public management, journalism, African studies and other social sciences or liberal arts fields. “How information is analysed, interpreted and presented is so important – domestically, continentally and globally,” she says. “From political analysts to journalists, members of the diplomatic corps, people in politics and government – we wanted to create a programme for people who want to get into the space of information sharing at a deeper level. We’ve tried to use politics and governance as a core focus, with social, economic, ethical and philosophical components built on that foundation. We hope that students will learn logic and reasoning, as well as creativity and communication, and the importance of accountability.

We see our graduates as responsible people who understand the importance of research, the impact of their words and the influence they can exert in the world. We want to turn out bigger-picture thinkers.” Singh says the BBA is a good fit for people who want to contribute to a body of thought leadership, effect change in society, and leave behind a meaningful legacy.

It is an ideal qualification for deep-thinkers who are not only able to grapple with information, but package it in a way that others will grasp and respond to. STADIO’s BBA is offered over three years via distance learning (at NQF level 7), which makes it accessible to people throughout South Africa and Namibia, regardless of geographic location. Core modules include management, economics, accounting, research methodology, information management, end-user computing, leadership, corporate governance, business communication, and labour law.

The STADIO BBA also offers various streams of specialisation for those who are interested in pursuing a particular direction of study. These include disaster risk reduction, entrepreneurship and innovation management, human resources management, logistics management, marketing management, project management and public sector management. “I believe that this qualification is a way for us as an institution to help South Africa in building a cadre of people who make the country proud when they go out into the workplace and facilitate meaningful conversations that move us in the right direction,” concludes Singh.