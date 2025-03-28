The Women Shaping Crypto’s Future at Binance

Gone are the days when finance and tech were seen as a boys’ club. Today, women are not just stepping into the world of crypto—they’re leading the charge. From demystifying blockchain to making digital finance more accessible, a new generation of women is shaping the future of Web3. At Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, inclusivity isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a movement. At the forefront of this transformation are Rachel Conlan, Yande Nomvete, and Frederica Tompkins Michell—three powerhouse women breaking barriers and bringing more people, especially women, into the crypto space.

Through recent engagements with communities in Kenya, hosting thought-provoking discussions in Cape Town, and driving global marketing strategies, these women are proving that crypto isn’t just for the tech-savvy—it’s for everyone. Rachel Conlan: Making Crypto More Inclusive on a Global Scale As Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, Rachel Conlan is on a mission to make crypto accessible to all. She’s worked in leadership roles across the globe, but what excites her most about Web3 is its potential to level the financial playing field—especially in emerging markets. At Binance’s Community Meetup in Kenya, Rachel met with local users to discuss how blockchain is transforming financial access. With Kenya ranking among the top 30 countries for crypto adoption and leading in peer-to-peer trading, it's clear that digital assets are reshaping everyday transactions. “Crypto has the power to bring financial freedom, but education is key. We’re focused on breaking down barriers so more people—especially women—can take control of their financial future,” Rachel says.

With women now representing 40% of Binance’s workforce, 50% of its marketing team, and over 30% of its active users, Rachel is committed to ensuring this growth continues—so that the next wave of crypto adopters sees themselves reflected in the industry’s future. Head of Operations for South Africa at Binance, Yande Nomvete Yande Nomvete: Bridging the Gap Between Operations and Opportunity As Head of Operations for South Africa at Binance, Yande Nomvete is all about making things happen. Her work is centred on bringing crypto education and access to local communities, ensuring that Binance’s initiatives reach those who need them most. At the Binance Women of Vision event in Cape Town, Yande led the Crypto Newbie Quick Course, a session designed to demystify digital assets and give women the confidence to start their crypto journeys. “The biggest misconception is that crypto is too complicated,” she says. “The truth is, once you understand the basics, it opens up a world of possibilities.”

With a focus on education and inclusion, Yande is proving that crypto isn’t just for traders and tech enthusiasts—it’s for everyone. Binance’s Director of Global Brand Marketing, Frederica Tompkins Michell Frederica Tompkins Michell: Bringing Big Brand Energy to Crypto Switching from luxury fashion to blockchain might seem like an unusual career move, but for Frederica Tompkins Michell, the worlds of digital identity, creativity, and ownership are deeply intertwined. Now, as Binance’s Director of Global Brand Marketing, she’s bringing her expertise from Chanel and Jimmy Choo into the Web3 space.

At the Women of Vision event in Cape Town, Frederica highlighted the growing intersections between fashion, technology, and blockchain. “Crypto isn’t just for traders—it’s shaping the future of art, music, gaming, and even fashion. The opportunities for women in Web3 are limitless,” she shared. Her journey proves that you don’t need a finance degree to get into crypto—just curiosity and the willingness to learn. And with Binance leading the charge in education, mentorship, and inclusivity, more women than ever before are getting involved in the space. Empowering Women in Web3—Beyond International Women’s Day While International Women’s Day is a time to spotlight progress, Binance’s commitment to inclusivity goes far beyond one event. This year, Binance hosted a global series of free educational and networking events across 11 countries, including Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa, to empower more women in Web3.