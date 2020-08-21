This is your chance to win the Eat, Pray, Love lifestyle on Lottoland South Africa!

You don’t have to be overseas to place a bet as South Africans can use the Lottoland SA platform to place fixed odds bets on SuperEnalotto, as well as many of the world’s other big international draws. These include the US Powerball and MegaMillions, as well as the Euromillions. What makes the SuperEnalotto extra special, is that you can win hundreds of millions by spending as little as R30 – there is no other event that gives you the chance to win such big payouts for such a low price. The SuperEnalotto payouts start at a pretty impressive €1.3 million and then grows without any cap or limit creating the potential for huge wins. The record payout of the SuperEnalotto is €209 million, which was won in August 2019. At an equivalent of R4,3 billion, it is an incredible win! (pse check my maths!) This week, you have a chance to win your slice of ‘La Dolce Vita’ (the good life) with the SuperEnalotto that currently stands at more than R615 million. The SuperEnalotto has three draws a week as opposed to two, with no cap on rollovers, with the result that the jackpot grows 50% faster. SuperEnalotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8pm. To win the main SuperEnalotto prize you must match all six main numbers. SuperEnalotto also includes a 'Jolly Number', which is similar to a bonus ball, and is used to decide the winner of the second prize division. Payouts are guaranteed as Lottoland South Africa is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It is also the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company to guarantee payouts. Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid into your nominated SA bank account.

‘Uno, due, tre’, and there you go!

WATCH: How does fixed odds betting work on Lottoland SA?

THIS IS HOW IT WORKS

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered with and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA

Visit lottoland.co.za

Click on the Register button

Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

Click on the Create New Account button

Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on

Select your chosen numbers

You will see next to the green button your stake value

Click Submit

If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box

Click on confirm and proceed

Choose your method of payment

There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

Note that Capitec Cards do not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit.

You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA

Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)

Good luck!