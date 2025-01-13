TRINITYHOUSE’S CLASS OF 2024 SOARS TO NEW HEIGHTS!

Celebrating Academic and Educational Excellence The 267 matriculants from the four Trinityhouse campuses in Gauteng have achieved exceptional success, completing their schooling journey grounded in a tradition of future-focused excellence. Outstanding Results That Set a Benchmark Trinityhouse matriculants have once again delivered exceptional results in the 2024 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate exams, affirming the school group’s reputation as a leader in academic and holistic education. With a 100% pass rate across all campuses, an impressive 99% Bachelor Degree pass rate and 2.43 average distinctions per candidate, the Class of 2024 has set a remarkable benchmark for future cohorts.

This year’s results showcase the success of Trinityhouse’s approach to education, which seamlessly integrates rigorous academics, a strong Christian ethos, and diverse sports and cultural programmes. By equipping learners with values and life skills alongside academic excellence, Trinityhouse prepares its school leavers to thrive in the ever-evolving global landscape. Remarkable Achievements in 2024 The Class of 2024 is celebrated not only for its group achievements but also for individual excellence: 9 distinctions Kelly Nicole Gravette

Charlotte Helena Josephine Petrick 8 distinctions Jeanine Olive Akwenyu

Luke Ryan Donald

Tyler Rhys Feldman

Amy Halstead

Niquita Ann McHugh

Sisipho Swana

Declan Swanepoel

Umang Riya Vaish 7 distinctions Dev Bhula

Olivia Reece Burrows

Dario Dalais

Mariska Jacobs

Deeya Kalian

Femke Zoe Koster

Nathan Munoshamisa Matara

Danika Mudali

Erin Pretious

Saiyuri Rampathi

Leigh Chrissie Rodrigues In addition to students who achieved a full house of distinctions, 58 students achieved an average of 80% or above, and 98 students achieved an average of 70% or higher, further underscoring the consistent dedication of the Class of 2024.

Rising Stars in the Trinityhouse Family The Trinityhouse Glenvista and Centurion campuses, with only their second cohort of matriculants, have continued to excel. Both campuses celebrated their second year of a 100% pass rate, reflecting their commitment to fostering a culture of academic and personal growth. This exceptional performance signals a bright future for these campuses as they build on the Trinityhouse legacy of excellence. “Our Class of 2024 has raised the bar for academic excellence,” says Sumari Purdon, Brand Academic Head of Trinityhouse. “Their dedication, resilience, and wholehearted embrace of our holistic educational philosophy shine through in these remarkable results. I am especially proud of our newer campuses, Trinityhouse Centurion and Trinityhouse Glenvista, for delivering outstanding achievements. Trinityhouse Little Falls and Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge have set an impressive benchmark with distinction averages of 2.5 and 2.6 distinctions per candidate, respectively. Providing our students with access to higher education remains a core priority for Trinityhouse. We are thrilled that 99% of our students qualify for university degree studies, while 1% are eligible for diploma studies. Notably, both Trinityhouse Centurion and Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge have achieved a 100% Bachelor Degree pass rate, a testament to the exceptional dedication of our students and teachers alike.” Be Part of Something Extraordinary At Trinityhouse, excellence is a journey shared by students, teachers, and families. To learn more about joining this inspiring community, visit our website or join us on 1 March 2025 for our Open Day. Applications for Grade 8 scholarships are now open, offering a pathway to a future of unparalleled opportunities.