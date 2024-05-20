U18 Craven Week welcomes STADIO as headline sponsor

STADIO Higher Education has joined SA Rugby as the headline sponsor of the 2024 u18 STADIO Craven Week, which takes place from 24 -29 June at Hoërskool Monument in Krugersdorp.

As part of the agreement, STADIO will make three bursaries available to the U18 Craven Week Players of the Tournament (best back, best forward and best player), which will enable these players access to further their studies at a tertiary level. Furthermore, STADIO is also an associate partner of the u16 and u18 Girls Week and the u16 Grant Khomo Week. Image: Supplied STADIO is a leading private higher education institution, which offers more than fifty accredited qualifications via contact and distance learning across fourteen campuses to almost 50 000 students. Qualifications include undergraduate degrees as well as postgraduate qualifications, ranging from honours degrees to doctorates.

The sponsorship underlines STADIO’s focus to not only support young athletes , but also ensuring their tertiary education receives priority to unlock careers beyond rugby. STADIO CEO Chris Vorster said: “It’s very important to us that sportsmen and women prioritise their education alongside their sporting endeavours and we are proud to facilitate this process.” “At STADIO, we believe in the future of our nation and our message has resonated profoundly since our launch three years ago.

Vorster said that STADIO placed its students at the heart of its ethos. “We take a profound interest in what our students need,” he said. “We offer higher education specially designed to meet industry requirements and to accommodate our students’ diverse lifestyles. “We have made a difference by offering wide-ranging and affordable access to private higher education, and equipping our students to become the most empowered version of themselves. “We pride ourselves in providing excellent support and service. We ensure that our students are important and valued while keeping things simple and focussing on what’s important.”

Image: Supplied The partnership includes a parallel agreement with the SA Schools Rugby Association (SASRA) for STADIO to assist with education requirements of learners once they matriculate. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with SA Rugby and the SA Schools Rugby Association,” said Vorster. Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “The alignment between STADIO’s goals and the purpose of the Youth Weeks makes for a perfect marriage and their support is highly appreciated.