UKZN to host its first ever virtual graduation ceremony

Durban - In a truly unique experience for the class of 2020, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will host a virtual graduation ceremony for its graduands on Friday and you can watch it live on IOL.

The university’s annual graduation ceremonies are at the heart of the academic calendar. For graduands, it is their proudest moment – a joyous and grand occasion shared with peers, family and friends.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown, UKZN is unable to host its traditional graduation ceremony this year and is instead celebrating the achievements of its students in a unconventional way – a virtual graduation ceremony.





The virtual ceremony will entail the conferring of degrees to graduands, who have succeeded in fulfilling their academic requirements including those students who will receive their qualifications posthumously. It will include an address by UKZN’s Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Nana Poku, who will be acting as Chancellor, as well as congratulatory messages by four Deputy Vice-Chancellors.





The class of 2020 may be saddened that their big day will not be celebrated with the grandeur of previous years, with halls filled with people and the ululations of proud parents. But they can at least take comfort in knowing that the whole country can participate in their graduation ceremony, as the event will be livestreamed on IOL at 1.30pm. It will also be available on SABC 3 (DSTV Channel 193) and Ukhozi FM.





Graduands will join the event via the university’s link: https://virtualgraduation.ukzn.ac.za/ , which will only be active and accessible on Friday.









“The university is proud to announce that it will be conferring 9 963 degree certificates, 6 505 of which will be awarded to undergraduate recipients and 3 458 to postgraduates.





There are 414 Masters degrees (thesis) and 228 doctoral graduands. Moreover, there are 104 summa cum laude and 270 cum laude graduands,” said Normah Zondo, the spokesperson for UKZN.





“As has been the trend in previous years, female graduands continue to excel, with women making up 70 percent of the summa cum laude graduands and 67 percent of the cum laude graduands.





“The university is especially proud of the achievements of 80 graduands with disabilities, 31 of whom have completed postgraduate studies. Two exceptional achievers will graduate with PhDs and six with Masters.”





There are 276 international graduands, 217 of whom will receive postgraduate certificates. Overall, 1 609 degrees will be conferred in the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science, 5 087 in the College of Humanities, 2 254 in the College of Law and Management Studies and 1 013 in the College of Health Sciences.





Congratulations to the class of 2020.







