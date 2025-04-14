University of the Free State sets new standards of excellence

At the University of the Free State (UFS), excellence is not an abstract ideal – it is a tangible commitment. This commitment shines through in every innovation, every partnership, and every achievement of this prestigious institution. Three recent milestones exemplify how the UFS is setting new benchmarks for excellence in higher education and for maximum societal impact.

A Surgical Revolution: Launching the Versius Robotic Surgery System In a groundbreaking move for both South Africa and the African continent, the UFS Faculty of Health Sciences, together with the Free State Department of Health, launched the Versius Surgical Robotic System – the first of its kind in Southern Africa. The system can be summarised as human innovation meeting machine precision. The robotic system’s compact, modular design allows it to fit seamlessly into operating rooms, making robotic surgery accessible to more hospitals, both private and public. Beyond surgery, it also opens up new opportunities for medical research and advanced surgical training – focused not on replacing doctors, but on enhancing human capability. The introduction of the Versius system marks a giant leap towards shaping the future of surgery and patient care. Already, nine successful robotic-assisted surgeries – including complex procedures such as radical prostatectomy – have been completed at the Universitas Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein. The results are overwhelmingly positive: smaller incisions, less pain, quicker recovery, and fewer complications.

The Free State Premier, MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae, believes that it further positions the Free State as a leader in health-care innovation in Southern Africa. According to Prof Hester C. Klopper, UFS Vice-Chancellor and Principal, it is “a UFS investment in the well-being of our communities and an essential step towards bridging the health-care gap in the region”. Front row (from left): UFS Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Prof Hester C. Klopper; National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi; and Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Academic at the UFS, Prof Anthea Rhoda. Back row (from left): Free State Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Navilla Somaru; Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Institutional Change, Strategic Partnerships, and Societal Impact at the UFS, Dr Molapo Qhobela; and Dean: Faculty of Law at the UFS, Prof Serges Kamga Bridging the Gap Between Classroom and Courtroom Innovation at the UFS does not stop at medical frontiers; it boldly reimagines legal education. Earlier this year, the UFS Faculty of Law, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Free State, launched the transformative In the Shadow of the Prosecutor programme. This unique work-integrated learning initiative allows third- and final-year Law students to gain invaluable hands-on courtroom experience under the mentorship of seasoned prosecutors. Running over five years, the programme aims to bridge the often-cited gap between legal theory and real-world practice.

Originally proposed by students from the Black Lawyers Association, the programme stands as a proud example of student-driven innovation and the university’s responsiveness to societal needs. It embodies the UFS’ emphasis on work-integrated learning that enables students to connect academic knowledge with professional application – affirming the university’s commitment to producing industry-ready students. Advocate Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions, praised the programme as “a model for legal education in South Africa.” Platinum Status for financial governance In another significant achievement, the UFS was awarded Platinum Status accreditation for financial governance by the Good Financial Grant Practice (GFGP) of the Global Grant Community, making it the only university in South Africa to hold this prestigious distinction. Platinum status is no ordinary accolade. It signals full compliance with the highest global standards for financial management, operational excellence, and ethical leadership. It also underscores the university’s trustworthiness in managing donor funds, research grants, and other vital resources with transparency and integrity.

This accreditation confirms the UFS’ status as a trusted partner for major state and philanthropic funders worldwide. It is a testament to the university’s commitment to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and long-term financial sustainability. All these milestones are rooted in the UFS Vision 130 – a bold set of commitments aimed at repositioning the institution for 2034, when it celebrates its 130th anniversary. Vision 130 embodies the UFS’ aspiration to be a research-led, student-centred, and regionally engaged university that has a consistent outward focus and is profound in what it delivers. By fostering innovative research, transformative learning experiences, and world-class governance, the university is ensuring that its graduates, its research, and its partnerships are catalysts for positive change, both locally and globally.