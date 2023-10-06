Unlocking African skills for growth

Despite a youthful and largely literate demographic, the current narrative is that Africa’s skills don’t match the needs of a rapidly evolving digital and knowledge-based global economy. The global tilt to remote working during the Covid-19 epidemic only exacerbated Africa’s critical skills shortage as the continent proved fertile hunting ground for global companies seeking affordable new-economy skills. It is expected that shrinking workforces in many developed economies are only likely to deepen the import of skills from African environments offering lower wages and less competitive urban lifestyle propositions.

Standard Bank is Africa’s largest bank, employing over fifty thousand people across 20 markets on the continent. As such, the bank is acutely aware of the efforts of its client businesses as well as its own operations in developing and retaining skills.

In Standard Bank’s view, a different skills landscape emerges. Many of Africa’s urban and peri-urban centers, for example, are rich in services skills, like hair and beauty, retail, insurance, bookkeeping, actuarial, light engineering and motor repair, plumbing and electrical services. Since these skills are hard to market and deliver online, they often find themselves locked inside Africa’s urban and peri urban centers. That said, Africa’s relatively well-educated and largely English and French-speaking populations are already commanding a large segment of global call center employment, with extensive investment by insurance, technology and logistics companies and other online service providers in key urban centers. As infrastructure development improves across the continent and global digital networks grow, Africa’s pool of previously isolated urban and peri-urban skills will become increasingly relevant to broader African as well as international markets.

Across Africa, Standard Bank has invested heavily in enterprise development, including programmes aimed at developing entrepreneurial skills. Most of these initiatives focus on strengthening collaboration and coordination among different actors in the skills ecosystem. This is largely achieved by partnering with African businesses, business schools, industry associations, universities and other social partners to provide training or build capacity and skills. From Uganda to South Africa and Kenya to Cote d’Ivoire, Standard Bank is involved in hundreds of programmes assisting African entrepreneurs develop finance, auditing, marketing, human resources, compliance, legal, corporate governance and data and information management skills.