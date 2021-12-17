Visit Pick n Pay for your travel and event bookings this holiday season
Pick n Pay has partnered with Travelstart, Webtickets and SafariNow to bring you a wide range of travel, accommodation, events and tourism bookings for the holiday season.
This means that you can book bus tickets, flight tickets and Webtickets events at any Pick n Pay Supermarket and Hypermarket. Bookings can be done at the Money counter in-store or at designated tills.
Accommodation bookings can be done on the SafariNow booking website with an option to make payment at any Pick n Pay till nationwide.
Pick n Pay offers travel bookings for all domestic airlines and long-haul domestic bus carriers. Furthermore, you can earn Smart Shopper points on bus and flight tickets when booking in-store by providing your Smart Shopper card number to be entered in to the required field during the booking process.
Points are loaded onto your Smart Shopper card in the beginning of the following month after payment has been made for the booking. Smart Shoppers earn 1 point for every R2 spent.
A wide range of events, attractions and festivals are available for the holiday season on Webtickets and tickets can be booked in-store at Pick n Pay. You also have the option to book tickets online at www.webtickets.co.za and can select to pay in a Pick n Pay store.
Using the reference number provided, you can make payment at any till point nationwide. Some of the events currently on offer include: Pines Resort, Robben Island Museum Tour, Table Mountain Cableway, SA Cheese Festival Pop-up Picnics, [email protected] Outdoor Concert Series, The Galileo Open Air Cinema, Baxter Theatre, State Theatre, Joburg Theatre, Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens, Wine Festivals and more.
If you’re planning a getaway, you can browse and book your accommodation on www.safarinow.com and select to make payment in a Pick n Pay store. Use the reference number provided to make payment at any till point. For more on travel and event bookings at Pick n Pay or other convenient services, visit www.pnp.co.za/money/value-added-services