vivo Unveils Flagship V30 5G: Lighting Up the Future of Portrait Photography

vivo, one of the top 5 leading smartphone brands globally, announced the launch of the vivo V30 5G which will be available in all networks. This unveiling marks a new standard for flagship smartphones, characterized by its fusion of unique innovation and style. With the tagline "Light It Up," the vivo V30 5G represents a significant leap forward in mobile photography and design, empowering users to capture every moment with brilliance.

The vivo V30 5G Series comprising of the vivo V30 5G and the vivo V30e 5G which launch later this year, introduces an array of groundbreaking features, starting with the upgraded Aura Light Portrait, a powerful tool for capturing stunning portraits even in challenging low-light conditions. Tony Shi, General Manager of vivo South Africa, remarked, "The V series has always been synonymous with a light and elegant aesthetic, and with the vivo V30 5G Series, we're taking that to the next level."

At the heart of the vivo V30 5G’s imaging capabilities is the enhanced Aura Light feature, offering a light-emitting area 19 times larger and 50 times softer than a standard flash. This, coupled with Smart Color Temperature Adjustment and Distance-Sensitive Lighting, ensures perfectly-lit portraits in any environment. Additionally, the vivo V30 5G’s 50 MP AF Ultra Wide-Angle Camera with Auto Focus and 119° wide angle allows users to capture expansive landscapes and group photos with unparalleled clarity.

But the vivo V30 5G isn't just about photography—it's a visual and technological marvel. Its sleek 3D Curved Screen design provides improved grip and comfort, while the 1.5K Ultra Clear Sunlight AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate offers an unparalleled viewing experience, even under bright sunlight. And with a large-capacity 5000 mAh battery that can be fully charged in just 48 minutes thanks to 80W FlashCharge, the vivo V30 5G ensures uninterrupted performance throughout the day.