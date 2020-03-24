WATCH: A new era dawns for online betting

The sports betting industry is reeling from the shock announcement of the cancellation and postponement of global sports events as the startling effects of the global pandemic COVID-19 continues to make world headlines. There is a possibility of betting outlets forced to close as governments place a lockdown on nonessential business in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While many fans enjoy the simple pleasure of watching sport games, others have a significant financial interest via sports betting. Betting channels are diminishing and there is a possibility of betting outlets forced to close as governments place a lockdown on nonessential business in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



The COVID-19 disruption is unprecedented in modern times, but whatever happens over the coming weeks and months, the gambling industry is facing enormous challenges and is unlikely to be the same again.





Punters are forced to reconsider the way they are betting. Locally, Lottoland has experienced a significant increase in traffic to its online betting website , which invites fixed odds bets on some of the world’s major lottos. These range from EuroJackpot and EuroMillions, to the US MegaMillions and US PowerBall. More than 30 different products are available for players to bet on in one easy-to-use online site. Betting is available 24/7 from wherever you are with draws and wins every week, every day, every hour and even every four minutes.





In the case of products like the EuroJackpot GO! and 6/49 Go!, if the player doesn’t match a single number, he or she even gets their your money back, which means almost half of all bets will win a prize.





YOU CAN WIN BIG - NOW





South Africans who are in self-quarantine, can use the Lottoland website to stand a chance to win pay-outs that could run into billions of Rand. Place your bet now on MegaMillions with a pay-out of up to R1.7 billion, or the US Powerball with prize money of up to R2.4 billion. (Pay-out values correct at the time of the article going live)





IT IS NOT A SCAM – THIS IS HOW IT WORKS

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on www.lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.



HOW TO BET

Visit www.lottoland.co.za Click on the Register button Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address Click on the Create New Account button Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on Select your chosen numbers You will see next to the green button your stake value Click Submit If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box Click on confirm and proceed Choose your method of payment There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT Note that Capitec Cards does not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit. You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit. How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)

Watch the video below to see how easy it is to bet on Lottoland:





Good luck!



