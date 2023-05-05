WATCH: Another South African winner for Lottoland in the US Powerball Draw!

It was a super exciting couple of weeks for Mr A.S. from the Western Cape, who was notified by Lottoland that he had won more than half a million Rand in the US Powerball on the 23d of April. The winner received automatic email notification, and a life-changing phone call from Lottoland to congratulate him on matching four numbers, as well as the Powerball. Twenty-four hours later, R560 658,09 was paid into his South African bank account!

The good news for the rest of us is, not only that that Lottoland South Africa provides the opportunity for South African residents (18+) to place fixed odds bets online on the outcome of the Powerball and many other international and local draws, but also that the US Powerball payout is still standing at an estimated R4,1 billion! The US Powerball is one of the largest lotteries in the United States and one of the most famous in the world. The draw takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday morning around 6am SA time. Watch the video below to find out more:

You don’t have to be overseas to place a bet - use the Lottoland SA online platform to place fixed odds bets 24/7 from your smart device or desktop computer. Choose 5 numbers from 1–69 and a ‘PowerBall’ from 1-26. A single bet costs just R55, but you can also select the PowerPlay option for the chance to multiply lower prize wins by up to x10! More good news is that "Mini Bets" option are now also available on the desktop platform.

So now you can place a mini bet on the US Powerball for only R10 and stand a chance to win 10% of the total prize money! If you guessed the winning numbers, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. The entire process is digital, and winners are contacted automatically by Lottoland SA. Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy.

Do you have the POWER? Then what are you waiting for – go to Lottoland.co.za now to place your bet! THIS IS HOW IT WORKS Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and put you in the same economical position as if you were in that specific country.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA