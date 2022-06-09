Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Charlie Nkuna’s passion to fight poachers

Charlie “Nyempere” Nkuna is a household name within Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Charlie “Nyempere” Nkuna is a household name within Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Published 43m ago

Share

Charlie “Nyempere” Nkuna is a household name within Kruger National Park, South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

He followed in the footsteps of his father and uncle, legends of the Park. He was responsible for the apprehension of many poachers in his years of uninterrupted service and survived many close encounters with armed and dangerous poachers.

He also experienced painful loss of his dear ones. In spite of these tribulations, Charlie remained steadfast in his loyalty to the Kruger Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch the video below to hear Charlie’s story.

Related Topics:

environmentWildlifeAnimal CrueltyPoaching

Share