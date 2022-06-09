WATCH: Charlie Nkuna’s passion to fight poachers

Charlie “Nyempere” Nkuna is a household name within Kruger National Park, South Africa.
He followed in the footsteps of his father and uncle, legends of the Park. He was responsible for the apprehension of many poachers in his years of uninterrupted service and survived many close encounters with armed and dangerous poachers.
He also experienced painful loss of his dear ones. In spite of these tribulations, Charlie remained steadfast in his loyalty to the Kruger Park.
Watch the video below to hear Charlie’s story.