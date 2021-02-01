WATCH: Choosing the right and relevant career is critical to a matriculants future

It is known that choosing a career path is one of the most important decisions that matriculants face. There are three important elements that must be considered.

Firstly, “What am I passionate about?” is a key question that should drive one’s decision-making process. The subject matter or field must be something that is cared about enough to commit to for a long-term engagement. As this might be something that one will be doing for the next 20 to 30 years.

The second element is relevance; in these fast-changing times a career that is favourable today may be redundant tomorrow. It will be a disfavour not to mention that the creative and media industries have continued to grow even during the Covid-19 pandemic whilst many industries have suffered great losses. The media sector has become central to all industries through their marketing and communication segments. Demand for “Content” is ever growing.

Thirdly, choosing a college is vital. There are huge gaps between education and industry.

In more dynamic careers such as those in the media sector one may require more than a desk and chair classroom environment.