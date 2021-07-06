WATCH: Egypt's ex PM - the main factor behind 'Chinese miracle of progress' is the CPC
Source: Xinhua, by Marwa Yahya
The Communist Party of China (CPC) is the main factor behind the "Chinese miracle of progress," former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.
Upholding the basic principles of prioritizing the interests of the people and the country's development, the party has accomplished unprecedented achievements in political, economic, cultural, environmental, and security fields since its foundation in 1921, said Sharaf.
"The people are the center of the country, this is the CPC's principle," he said, adding that the party's great goal is not only to improve the people's living conditions but also to achieve social development.
Speaking of CPC members who he met and worked with during his dozens of visits to China, he described them as serious, sincere, and full of passion to build a strong country.
The CPC has guided the Chinese people to cast off extreme poverty, he said, noting that more than 700 million people have been lifted out of poverty, accounting for more than 70 percent of the global total poor population, which is one of the greatest achievements in the world's history.
The CPC is also willing to share its successful experience with parties in other countries, Sharaf said, hailing the relations between the CPC and multiple political parties in Egypt as "very strong."
The building of a community with a share future for mankind and the Belt and Road Initiative, he said, are solid pillars for cooperation between the CPC and parties around the world.
"When meeting with the CPC members, it's really important to get inspiration from their policies rather than only talking about joint projects," observed the former prime minister.
