WATCH: Lottoland produces more winners!

Two months into 2023 and Lottoland South Africa continues to produce winners! The year started with a bang for a lucky South African who won more than R9 million in the US MegaMillions jackpot in January, after she placed a R50 bet on the Lottoland online platform on the outcome of what is known as ‘America’s super draw’.

This was followed shortly thereafter by two winners who won more than R300 000 each in February, after they also placed their bets using Lottoland South Africa. With Lottoland’s online fixed-odds betting, players in South African stand a chance to win their share in more than 30 international lotteries, including what is known as the Big 3 – the lotteries that have had the largest payouts in history. These include America’s super-lottery the MegaMillions and the US Powerball payout, as well as the EuroMillions, one of Europe’s biggest and most popular draws. Watch the video below to find out more:

In these international draws you stand a chance of winning your share of not millions, but billions of Rands in draws that take place twice a week. The current prize money in the US Powerball is and estimated R5 billion with bets starting at R55 for a full bet or R10 for a mini bet, while a R50 for a full bet or R7,50 gives you a chance to place a mini bet on the outcome of the MegaMillions, which currently stands at around R1,9 billion. A R50 bet will also allow you to bet on the outcome of Europe’s biggest draw, the Euromillions, with current prize money in the region of an estimated R2 billion.

Lottoland makes it easy for you to place a bet any time and from any where, using your smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. The process is totally digital, and if your numbers are drawn, Lottoland will automatically contact you and within 48 hours, the money will be paid into your South African bank account. Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed.

Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. THIS IS HOW IT WORKS Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

