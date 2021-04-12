WATCH: LUX Stands with Caster. LUX Stands for All Women

LUX believes that every woman has the right to express herself and her beauty unapologetically and should not feel the need to self-edit. It is because of this, and our status as a heritage bath and beauty brand, that we are lending our voice to support the renowned South African Olympic gold medalist, Caster Semenya, in her ongoing fight against the World Athletics Board (IAAF). In February 2021, Caster launched her final bid against the IAAF to allow her to compete in the 800m race and defend her title in the upcoming Olympics.

Caster and her team are currently working on a soon-to-be-announced campaign that is inspired by South Africans, leading brands and fans from all corners of the globe who have been vocal warriors in their support of Caster. This fight is not just about Caster. It is about the basic right of human dignity. As a phenomenal woman athlete, Caster is passionate about shining a spotlight on issues of discrimination that women face all over the world - this is bigger than the sports sector.

“It makes me very happy to see brands like LUX fearlessly stand on the side of what is right. My case is but one amongst many experiences that can be heard and felt by women all over the world. My team will continue to fight the good fight. Like I have always said, this fight is not about me - it's about the future and those talented up-and-coming athletes who are going to face the same discrimination. I have to make sure that I can honestly say, I did my bit. We all need to continue doing what's right in fighting for justice. And with the campaign my team has been working on, I am certain we will bring light to such issues beyond my case. I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what society says. Thank you to my fellow South African's who have stood by me through this journey. I will not cower,” said Caster.

Womanhood, tenacity, and beauty should be a source of strength instead of judgement. Our brand’s mission is to inspire women to celebrate beauty as a source of empowerment, not negativity and judgement. Caster Semenya is an example of, and an inspiration for women everywhere to do just this: rise above the sexist judgments and express their beauty and femininity unapologetically.