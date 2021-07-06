WATCH: Main factor behind 'Chinese miracle of progress' is the CPC, says Egypt's ex PM

The Communist Party of China (CPC) is the main factor behind the "Chinese miracle of progress," former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

Upholding the basic principles of prioritizing the interests of the people and the country's development, the party has accomplished unprecedented achievements in political, economic, cultural, environmental, and security fields since its foundation in 1921, said Sharaf.

"The people are the centre of the country, this is the CPC's principle," he said, adding that the party's great goal is not only to improve the people's living conditions but also to achieve social development.

Speaking of CPC members who he met and worked with during his dozens of visits to China, he described them as serious, sincere, and full of passion to build a strong country.