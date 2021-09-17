WATCH: Municipal Elections 2021 – What are we voting for?

Municipal elections – also known as local government elections – are held in South Africa every five years to elect councilors who will govern a municipality for five years.

You may be wondering what electing municipal councils and councilors have to do with you, but in fact they touch your daily life in every way. Municipal councils and councilors ensure that every city, town, township and rural area have the necessary services for their citizens, including water, electricity, health/clinics, emergency response, roads, and waste removal.

Where you live will determine what type of municipality you have. Local government in South Africa is made up of three types of municipalities, namely:

1. Metropolitan municipalities which are large cities (there are 8 in South Africa);