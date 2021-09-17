WATCH: Municipal Elections 2021 – Why vote?

Municipal Elections will take place on 1 November 2021, but what’s in it for you, and why is it so important that you vote – even during a pandemic!

1. It’s your Constitutional responsibility: While South Africa doesn’t have compulsory voting like some other countries, our Constitution gives citizens’ rights along with responsibilities. Chapter 1, Section 3 of the Constitution says that all citizens are equally entitled to the rights, privileges and benefits of citizenship and equally subjected to the duties and responsibilities of citizenship. A crucial responsibility given to all citizens over 18 years old is to participate in our democracy!

2. Vote to have say who is elected public representative in your city, town and area. If you don’t vote you won’t have a say in who is elected to lead your city or town: Elections are a chance for ordinary citizens to come together to determine democratically who is elected as their representative on the municipal council – and what key issues they are going to promote for the next five years. If you don’t participate, others are going to choose for you!

3. Democracy and democratic political rights were hard earned rights the world over, but in South Africa it was the liberty struggles that achieved equality for all. People died so you can vote: Until just 27 years ago, the majority of South African citizens were denied the right to vote and have any say in how the country was run. Many thousands of people died, were beaten, tortured and jailed for demanding the right to vote – a right you enjoy today!