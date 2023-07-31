WATCH: R18 Billion to be won this week in one of America’s biggest lotteries!

Here in South Africa, be part of the action and grab the Lottoland SA opportunity to place your bets online on the outcome of America’s two largest lotteries.
Between the US Powerball and the US MegaMillions, the total prize money is currently standing at an unbelievable R19,4 billion! Could someone be so lucky to bet and win both and walk away with a payout of R18.1 Billion on the US MegaMillions and R1.3 Billion on the US Powerball?
With Lottoland SA, punters can use their smartphones or computers wherever they are to place a bet online on the outcome of the two American super lotteries, or on any of more than 30 other international lotteries.
Using ‘fixed-odds betting’ you stand a chance to win some of the biggest payouts in the world. If you guessed the winning numbers, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. The entire process is digital, and winners are contacted automatically by Lottoland SA.
Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland.
Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy.
The US MegaMillions has had some of the world's biggest payouts ever, and it holds the record for the biggest single lottery win in history, while the US Powerball has in fact had three of the top five lottery payouts in the world of all time. US Powerball bets start at R55, and the draw takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday morning at 5am SA time. A standard game for MegaMillions starts at R50 with draws every Wednesday and Saturday at 5am SA time.
But, if money’s too tight to mention and pay-day is a long way off, there is an option with Lottoland SA to place smaller Mini-bets. MegaMillions Mini-bets cost only R7,50 and Powerball’s R15, with pay-outs of 10% of the full prize money guaranteed. What are you waiting for?
Watch the video below to find out more:
THIS IS HOW IT WORKS
- Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.
- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.
- If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.
- Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.
- Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.
HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA
- Register with SA ID Number or passport number, in less than 2 minutes.
- Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on.
- There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT
- You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reﬂect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.
- How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA
- Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)