WATCH: Smartick - the perfect eLearning program for kids

Smartick - the perfect eLearning program for kids

Smartick is an AI-powered online program that teaches children Maths and Coding, from the comfort of their home or school, in just 15 minutes per day. Endorsed by the European Union, the program covers all areas of maths and uses rewards and gamification to incentivise consistent learning. Smartick also includes a series of brain games that are focused on developing memory, focus, logic, reasoning and critical thinking skills. Smartick is built on a sophisticated algorithm that constantly evaluates ability and tracks progress across different aptitudes so it can provide the best exercises for each student, based on their cognitive profile and performance. The aim is to always keep the student in the “Zone of Proximal Development” (Lev Vygotsky) so that their individual exercises present an attainable challenge. Globally, students from more than 100 countries solve over two million Smartick exercises a day, and from each exercise, Smartick’s algorithm collects and interprets 20-50 data points. This data paints behavioural patterns from which Smartick can predict and curate an optimal, personalised learning methodology and therefore craft an educational path for each learner based on individual ability.

This approach varies significantly from most education programs which tend to be rigid, pre-programmed, and based on a one-size-fits-all curriculum. Smartick’s program uniquely tailors itself to children of all abilities, from high attainers to those struggling with dyslexia, dyscalculia, ADHD, or Asperger’s. 83% of children using the program have improved their maths grades at school within the first 3 months.

The Smartick virtual world features an interactive classroom with tailored tutorials and a host of other virtual venues where students can trade their stars, ticks, and gems for virtual goods. These virtual rewards are earned by completing the daily 15-minute session. This is designed to help children develop basic financial skills and gain a clear understanding of financial literacy, such as saving money, budgeting, and time preference for consumption.

Smartick offers a dedicated tutor portal in which teachers, tutors and parents can monitor the performance of one or multiple students. Here, all previous sessions can be reviewed, showing a detailed breakdown of the exercises, how the student answered each question, when the session was completed, what the student had trouble with, how long it took to complete, and whether or not mistakes were corrected.

The tutor portal also contains over 100 interactive tutorials covering all aspects of the maths curriculum, appropriately designed to cater to all ages within the 4-14 age range. Furthermore, an instant report is generated and delivered to one or more selected email addresses upon completion of each session and a calendar allows parents, teachers, and tutors to review past sessions and student performance.

Smartick offers users an initial 7-day free trial, followed by a monthly, quarterly or annual subscription option ranging from R199 - R399 per month. Smartick is available on iPad or Tablet in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. Furthermore, Smartick is also available online at smartick.com for those using a laptop or desktop.