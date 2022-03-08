WATCH: This year’s Two Sessions kicks off - and why you should be interested

What is up, everyone? It’s that time of year again when China’s biggest political event, known as the “Two Sessions” or “lianghui”, kicks off. More than 5,000 deputies of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) are gathering in Beijing to provide a road map for China's future development.

2021 is a remarkable year since China already realized its first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects. The Two Sessions will highlight the achievements China has made on different fronts in 2021 and shed light on China's next steps towards realizing the second centenary goal of becoming a modern socialist country by the middle of this century.

According to an online survey conducted by People's Daily Online among 5.6 million people, rule of law, full and strict governance over the Party, and social security are the top three topics of public concern for Chinese citizens during this year's Two Sessions.

But it’s not just about Chinese people.