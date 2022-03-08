WATCH: Two Sessions explained: breaking down the 2022 Government Work Report

And now, without further ado, here are some highlights of this year’s Government Work Report:

The 13th National People's Congress opened its fifth annual session on Saturday in Beijing.

It plans to create more than 11 million new urban jobs this year.

For 2022, China sets its GDP growth target at around 5.5 percent.

China’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 114 trillion yuan, growing 8.1 percent in 2021 and per capita disposable income increased by 8.1 percent in real terms.

It will maintain its CPI at around 3 percent, and cut the ratio of its deficit to GDP to around 2.8 percent.

China will implement a 10-year action plan on basic research to ensure stable support for scientific and technological innovation over the long term.

