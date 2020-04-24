WATCH: What will you do when you win the R3.3 billion payout on Lottoland?

After weeks of lockdown, we are all thinking about the future. We are making plans and dreaming about what to do once we have found our freedom again.

Have you ever dreamt about winning a lotto? Not just a million, but a really big win, perhaps billions of Rands that would change your life forever? The next million-dollar question is - when you win, what will you do with the money? Will you tell your friends and family?

Some people may choose to help fund finding a cure for the Corona virus or donate most of the money to charity. Others may buy their dream house and car and give a few million to each of their family and friends, or just get on the next flight and disappear to start a new life elsewhere! The good news for South Africans is that we can now use the online platform Lottoland SA to place fixed odds bets on some of the world’s major draws.





Currently there are two enormous international lotto draws to enter: R3.3 Billion can be won in the US Mega Millions draw and R1.8 Billion in the EuroJackpot, all of this for as little as R50. (Note that the Rand value of the Jackpots quoted is only relevant to the time that this article was published) (Note that the Rand value of the Jackpots quoted is only relevant to the time that this article was published)





One of Lottoland’s first big pay-outs was in June 2018 to a lady named Cristina, who won 90 million Euro (around R1 846 Billion) in the online bet she placed on the outcome of the Euro Jackpot. She worked as a cleaner in Germany. She was poor, she did not own a house or a car. But she did dream about what her life could be like if she was lucky to win big. Christina placed her fixed odds lotto bet with Lottoland, won the money and was flown to the company’s head office in Gibraltar where she received specialist counselling from financial advisors and psychologists. Her winnings were paid into her bank account right away, allowing her to do everything she had ever imagined and buying whatever she fancied. Her cash prize win even made history in the Guinness World Records as ‘the largest online gambling win in history’.





Apart from the US Mega Millions and the EuroJackpot, Lottoland provides access to more than 30 other products too, including the EuroMillions and US Powerball. Betting is available 24/7 via one easy-to-use online site from wherever you are, with draws and wins every week, every day, every hour and even every four minutes. In the case of products like the EuroJackpot GO! and 6/49 Go!, if you don’t match a single number, you even get your money back, which means almost half of all bets will win a prize!





This is how it works:

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

How to bet on Lottoland South Africa: