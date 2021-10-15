WATCH: With Lottoland South Africa and Euromillions the sky is the limit!

Did you know that the EuroMillions is one of Europe’s biggest and most popular draws and that it is played across nine European countries? Occasionally, the EuroMillions replaces the main prize with a Superdraw, and if this Superdraw main prize is not won, it rolls over and can keep climbing up to an impressive €220 million…

Currently, the EuroMillions Superdraw is standing at the equivalent of an amazing R3,8 billion! Via the online platform Lottoland SA, South African punters now have the opportunity to place fixed odds bets on the outcome of this draw. Draws take place every Tuesday and Friday night in Paris at 21:45 SA time. A single line costs R50 and you may choose five numbers from the main pool of 1– 50 and two more from 1–12 as seven correct numbers are required to win the main prize. You can bet on your lucky numbers and if you hit any of the prize tiers available on the official event, Lottoland SA will pay you out here locally. You can also select the "QuickPick" option and this will choose a line for you, before you select which draw you want to play, either Tuesday or Friday. It therefore means that you can win all the same main game prizes playing with Lottoland SA, as you would in the official Euromillions draw overseas!

Lottoland is an international company with its head office based in Gibraltar, a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. It is currently operating in 55 countries across the globe, including South Africa, and has more than 10 million customers worldwide. Internationally, Lottoland holds a Guinness World Records™ achievement for the world’s biggest online gambling payout of €90 Million. Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. It is also the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company to guarantee payouts. See the Lottoland SA website - in addition to the Euromillions, other options to play on Lottoland SA include the US Powerball and MegaMillions.

Watch the video below to find out more: THIS IS HOW IT WORKS • Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

• You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country. • If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out. • Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. • Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA • Visit lottoland.co.za • Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address • Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on • There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT