WATCH: Would you like to buy a private island in the Bahamas?

Lockdown is tough – but while South Africa is homebound, it does allow us time to dream! How about buying a private island in the Caribbean? Spectabilis Island in the Bahamas is for sale and can be yours for $62m (US). That is roughly R1 Billion. Pristine powder white sandy beaches, rolling hills with breath-taking views, a natural deep-water access channel to accommodate yachts of just about any length plus unrestricted aviation access with a proposed Heli-pad, seaplane ramp and ample room for a private air strip. Sounds like a good spot to build a mansion and escape the global Corona crisis? A billion Rand is a lot of money – how could you possibly afford a private island, you may ask? The good news is that for just R55 you can now try your luck with Lottoland SA and place a fixed odds bet online on the outcome of the US Powerball draw, which takes place on Wednesday and Sunday mornings at 4am (SA time). With estimated winnings of around R3.6 billion, that island could be yours with plenty to spare! (Note that the Rand value of the Jackpot quoted is only relevant to the time that this article was published)

Lottoland allows South Africans to place fixed odds bets on some of the world’s major draws. These range from EuroJackpot and EuroMillions, to the US MegaMillions and Mega 2020. More than 30 different products are available for players to bet on in one easy-to-use online site. Betting is available 24/7 from wherever you are with draws and wins every week, every day, every hour and even every four minutes.





In the case of products like the EuroJackpot GO! and 6/49 Go!, if the player doesn’t match a single number, he or she even gets their your money back, which means almost half of all bets will win a prize.





IT IS NOT A SCAM – THIS IS HOW IT WORKS

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

Lottoland does not sell physical tickets - everything is done online.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are converted into SA Rand and paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

HOW TO BET

Visit lottoland.co.za

lottoland.co.za Click on the Register button

Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

Click on the Create New Account button

Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on

Select your chosen numbers

You will see next to the green button your stake value

Click Submit

If you have a promo code for a product enter this in the Enter discount or Promo box

Click on confirm and proceed

Choose your method of payment

There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

Note that Capitec Cards does not support betting sites so if you are a Capitec Card Holder you can use SID EFT or alternatively Snap Scan / Zapper / Direct Deposit.

You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA

Your funds will then be transferred into your account. (Usually within 24 – 72 hours)

Good luck!



