WATCH: You could be R11 billion richer in 2021 with Lottoland SA!

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Can you imagine what your future could be like if you won R11 billion Rand now? You may have made some new year’s resolutions that include the intention to become debt-free and financially independent, or to make your first million this year. But have you even thought about the possibility of becoming a billionaire in 2021? Lottoland SA can help make dreams come true and you now have the opportunity to win bigger than ever before. Lottoland SA allows you to place fixed-odds bets on the outcome of some of the world’s biggest lotteries. Right now, the US Powerball is standing at R9.8 billion and the MegaMillions at an incredible R11.3 billion! Go online to the Lottoland SA website to place your fixed odds bet on the outcome of either or both of these main prizes. Furthermore, the winner’s payout will be a much-needed capital injection into the South African economy as these funds will originate from overseas. One of the advantages of online fixed-odds betting is that you don’t need to be overseas to place a bet on these international lotteries. You never have to worry about queueing to buy a ticket or losing your ticket as the entire process is digital and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA when you have won. A standard game for MegaMillions starts at R50 and draws take place every Wednesday & Saturday at 6am SA time. If you correctly predict the outcome of the MegaMillions win, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. The same applies when you place a bet on the outcome of the US Powerball where bets start at R55 and the draw takes place every Thursday and Sunday morning at 6am SA time. More than 10 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar which is known as a worldwide hub for the online gaming industry. Lottoland is recognized around the globe and operates in 55 countries, including here in South Africa where Lottoland SA is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy.

This is how it works:

- Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw.

- You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

- If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

- Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

- Winnings are paid into your nominated bank account in South Africa.

How to bet on Lottoland South Africa:

- Visit lottoland.co.za

- Register with / Email / Name / SA ID Number / Mobile / Address

- Once you have successfully registered, choose a product to bet on

- There are 6 options to pay for your bet: Visa / Master Card / Snap Scan / Zapper / 1Voucher / SID EFT

- You can also do a direct deposit, but this will take 24 hours to reflect in our account and will thus only show in your Lottoland account 24 hours after you made the direct deposit.

- How do I claim my winnings? When logged in click on My Account and then on Payout. Click on Add account details ZA

- Your funds will then be transferred into your account.