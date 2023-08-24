Why the need to develop scarce accounting skills is abundantly clear

Author: Bertie Jacobs Without quality oversight, output suffers.

Without transparency, deception thrives. Misinformation and misinterpretation are promulgated to become the norm as fiction becomes indistinguishable from fact. In a developing country such as South Africa that face a multitude of challenges, this cannot be allowed. An example thereof is an economy that is increasingly struggling to awake from a prolonged slumber caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, rolling blackouts and widespread corruption in institutions fundamental to the health of the country. For the North-West University (NWU), this means that developing scarce skill has long since no longer been seen as an optional component that forms part of a grander solution to the country’s woes, but an indispensable one that is being prioritised.

“South Africa is in desperate need of scarce skills that are crucial to our socio-economic development. These include finance-related skills such as those provided by accountants. As a country, we have made enormous strides to lessen income inequality gaps and promote sustainable business and entrepreneurial opportunities in all sectors of society, but there are still too many chances for growth going to waste” explains Prof Heleen Janse van Vuuren, director of the School of Accounting Sciences at the NWU’s Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences. Only the best will suffice, and in this regard, the School of Accounting Sciences at the NWU has once again distinguished itself as an indisputable leader in its field with the recent announcement by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) that the school’s Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Accountancy has been accredited for the purposes of SAICA’s Associate General Accountant [AGA(SA)] designation. The NWU received this accreditation from SAICA in 2023, with the accredited programmes being the Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Accountancy and the Extended Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Accountancy. Moreover, the NWU is the only university in the country that offers a forensic accountancy degree, which is a crucial tool that helps to detect, prevent, and investigate commercial crimes.