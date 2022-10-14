Win big in the American lotteries with Lottoland SA

We all know that everything is ‘super-sized’ in America, and so you may already have guessed that two of the world’s largest lotteries are based in the USA!

Known as America’s super lottery, the US MegaMillions has not only had some of the world's biggest payouts ever, but it also holds the record for the biggest single lottery win in history. Right now, the equivalent of R9 billion is up for grabs in the MegaMillions, slightly ahead of the US Powerball, which is also considered one of the ‘big three’ in international lotteries. The US Powerball has in fact had three of the top five lottery payouts in the world of all time, with the current prize money standing at R8,3 billion. The good news for South Africans is that you don’t have to be in America to be part of the MegaMillions and Powerball action. You now stand a chance to win some of these, and other of the biggest payouts in the world by using the Lottoland SA platform for fixed-odds betting.

Log onto Lottoland SA using your smartphone or computer wherever you are, and place your bet online on the outcome of these draws, or any of the other more than 30 other international lotteries. A standard game for MegaMillions starts at R50 with draws every Wednesday and Saturday at 6am SA time. US Powerball bets start at R55, and the draw takes place every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday morning at 6am SA time. But, if you are a little cash-strapped and pay-day is still far in the distance, there is an option to place smaller Mini-bets on the MegaMillions or the Powerball. This option is available on your mobile phone exclusively, where for the price of only a few Rands, successful Mini-bets will pay out 10% of the prize money.

This means that a R7,50 bet placed on the outcome of the MegaMillions, could win you an incredible R900 million, and a R10 bet on the outcome of the Powerball could let you walk away with R830 million! You can’t afford not to try your luck on a Mini-bet! If you guessed the winning numbers, you’ll be paid out the same as you would have if you entered the official draw in the USA. The entire process is digital, and winners are contacted automatically by Lottoland SA.

Watch the video below to find out more:

Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. THIS IS HOW IT WORKS