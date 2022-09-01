Win BIG with Lottland SA!

The lottery world has experienced some times as Lottoland SA, South Africa’s favourite online betting platform, has produced several winners in recent months.

These ranged from punters winning hundreds of thousands of Rands, to a million Rand, while one lucky Lottoland player walked away with an unbelievable R26,7 million! The Lottoland SA online platform provides South Africans with the opportunity to place fixed-odds bets online on more than 30 international lotteries, including what is known as the Big 3 – the lotteries that have had the largest payouts in history. These include America’s super-lottery the MegaMillions and the US Powerball jackpot, as well as the EuroMillions, one of Europe’s biggest and most popular draws. Fact is - in these international draws you stand a chance of winning not millions, but billions of Rands! The US Powerball currently stands at R4.6 billion, which could be yours for a bet of only R55. Now that’s something to get excited about!

But in South Africa, Lottoland is also known for giving back to the community. The popular DSTv programme ‘Dankie, Lottoland’ showcases the heart-warming good deeds that Lottoland SA do to help to make South Africa a better place. The feel-good programme takes viewers across South Africa every week to places where Lottoland South Africa is helping charitable causes and individuals in meaningful ways. In 2021, Lottoland gave back just over R17 million to the community, while this year’s target is R20 million – currently standing at more than R13 million that has already been invested in charitable causes this year. This popular show is now also available on Showmax. You don’t need to be overseas to place your bet on Lottoland SA, you can do that anywhere and at any time that suits you, using your smartphone or computer. The entire process is digital, and you will be contacted automatically by Lottoland SA when you have won, and your winnings will be paid into your South African bank account.

Lottoland South Africa is a licensed bookmaker with the Western Cape Gambling and racing board, and is recognized around the globe, operating in 15 markets. More than 15 million people around the world are regular customers of Lottoland. Their international head office is based in Gibraltar, and Lottoland is the first and only gaming company in the world to have its own insurance company, to give players the peace of mind to know that the payouts of their winnings are 100% guaranteed. Winnings are converted into South African Rands and paid out locally into the player’s nominated South African bank account, to provide a welcome boost to the South African economy. THIS IS HOW IT WORKS

Fixed odds betting is when you place a bet on lottoland.co.za on the outcome of the numbers that you think will be drawn in a specific local or international draw. You can therefore indirectly take part in any of these ‘big win’ international draws, without even being in that country.

If you guess correctly, Lottoland will match the main prizes and pay the same amount to you as the official winning lottery draw pay out.

Lottoland payouts are guaranteed as the company is registered and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Winnings are paid out into your nominated bank account in South Africa. HOW TO BET ON LOTTOLAND SOUTH AFRICA Visit lottoland.co.za